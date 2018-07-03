Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market to Upraise its Production and Strategy by 2023

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market was valued at USD 1.50 Billion in the year 2017. Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.40% from 2018 to 2023. North America region holds the highest market share in 2017 and is considered as the fastest growing market in the predicted period with rising healthcare sector as the major driving factor. The U.S. is the major market in 2017 at country level and it is further anticipated to grow at a steady pace in the next 5 years.

Oracle Corporation (U.S), McKesson Corporation (U.S), SAP AG Group (UK), Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) (U.S), Advocate Health Care (U.S), Infor (U.S), TECSYS (Canada) are some of the key players in Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market acquisitions, collaboration and new product development are their key business strategy to capture the highest market share.

Drivers

Growing Cloud-Based market.

Government involvement in investments, funding, and partnership

Increasing demand for quality inventory management system

Restraints

The high cost of maintenance

The long duration required for implementation of the system

Opportunity

Emerging healthcare IT industry and healthcare awareness

Growing mobile-based system solutions

Challenges

Healthcare Cost reduction

By basis of delivery mode, the Healthcare Supply Chain Management market is segmented into Cloud-based, Web-based, on-premise among these on-premise segment hold the highest market in 2017 with cloud-based segment expected to grow with highest CAGR in coming years. On the other hand, Software segment for Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market holds accounts for largest share because of growing investments in the healthcare industry.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Healthcare IT Manufacturers, Distributors and Retailers

Research and Consulting organization

Technology Standards Organizations, Forums, Alliances and Associations

End-use industries

Regulatory bodies, policy actors, and consumers.

By Components

Software

Supplier Management Software

Transportation Software

Procurement Software

Others

Hardware

System

Barcode

RFID

Others

By Delivery Mode

Cloud-based

Web-based

On-premise

By End Users

Healthcare Providers

Manufacturers

Distributors

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

RoW

Key Market Players

1. Oracle Corporation (U.S)

2. McKesson Corporation (U.S)

3. SAP AG Group (UK)

4. Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) (U.S)

5. Advocate Health Care (U.S)

6. Infor (U.S)

7. Tecsys (Canada)

8. Geisinger Health System (U.S)

9. JDA Software Group (U.S)

10. Jump Technologies (U.S)

