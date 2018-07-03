Global Endometriosis Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Endometriosis is a painful disorder in which the layer of tissue that normally surfaces inside the uterus, starts growing outside the uterus. This mainly occurs on the fallopian tubes, ovaries, and tissue around the uterus; however, in exceptional cases it may occur in other parts of the body. The endometriosis leads to various physical symptoms such as severe menstrual cramps, nausea and vomiting, fatigue, diarrhea, constipation, long-term pelvic pain, and periods lasting over 7 days, among others. Moreover, the impending treatment of endometriosis market may lead to infertility, formation of ovarian cysts, inflammation, and scar tissue and adhesion development, among others. According to endometriosis.org, the disorder affects an approximately of one in 10 women during their reproductive years, estimating to around 176 million women in the world.

Increasing female population of the reproductive age and growing awareness rate of the disease are some of the factors significantly contributing towards the growth of the global endometriosis market. High investment made by the government in the R&D of endometriosis disorder, so as to introduce enhanced medical treatment is fueling the market growth. Moreover, growing prevalence of endometriosis across the globe is leading to the expansion of product portfolio by major market players in the endometriosis market. However, high cost of advanced therapeutic drugs, high investment required for the R&D of novel drugs, and time required for the diagnosing of the disease are some of the factors hampering the growth of the global endometriosis market.

The endometriosis market can be segmented on the basis of drug type, diagnosis type, treatment type, and distribution channel. Based on drug type, the market is segmented into gonadotropins releasing hormone agonists, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, progestin, and oral contraceptive pills. Based on diagnosis type, the market is bifurcated into ultrasound, pelvic exam, laparoscopy, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), hysteroscopy, and sonohysterography. Based on treatment type, the market is segmented into hormonal therapy and pain management. Based on distribution channel, the market is diversified into hospital pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, and e-commerce.

The global endometriosis market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America holds a dominant position in the global endometriosis market and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. This is mainly owing to large number of female population suffering from endometriosis in the region. Moreover, increasing spending on R&D by the government in the treatment of endometriosis and endometrial cancer is another factor fueling growth of the endometriosis market in the region.

Some of the key vendors of the endometriosis market are Abbott, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Ipsen, Myovant Sciences Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Philogen, Astellas Pharma, Orphagen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Meditrina Pharmaceuticals, among others. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, expansions, joint ventures, and product development and so on. For instance, in March 2018, Astellas Pharma announced the development of Opigolix (ASP 1707), a luteinizing-hormone-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. The product can be used for the oral treatment of endometriosis.

