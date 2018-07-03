GHCL Limited among the best workplaces in India

GHCL Limited has been certified as one of the best workplaces by the Great Place to Work Institute and has been ranked among the top 100 workplaces in India for the second consecutive year. GHCL Limited, ranked 67th, has established itself as a well-diversified group with a market capitalization of almost Rs 3000 Crores. It has ascertained footprints in Chemicals, Textiles and Consumer Products segments.

This recognition highlights GHCL’s phenomenal success in driving an environment of trust, respect, fair compensation, camaraderie, internal communication, training, and diversity. Over the years, GHCL has strengthened its position as an organisation that encourages its employees to focus on their priorities without interruption fostering a culture of strategic and innovative thinking. Such an organizational culture has helped GHCL attract and retain talent.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. R.S Jalan Managing Director, GHCL said “We are extremely proud to be certified as a Great place to work for the second consecutive year. All this has been possible due to the collective effort of team GHCL. The recognition bears testimony to the organizational culture and the set of fundamental beliefs and values which guide the day to day operations and decisions. We have raised the bar for ourselves”

“At GHCL we believe in creating a culture which fosters freedom of thought and creativity, encourages behavior in line with the values and an open door policy. Apart from all this, we are a close knit organization where employees are considered family which is demonstrated in all our policies.” Says Mr. Rajesh Tripathi, VP & Head –Corporate HR, GHCL.

The Great Place to Work institute, in its study laid emphasis on the voice of the employees. The list of the best workplaces has been arrived at by assigning two-third weightage to the anonymous survey conducted amongst the employees and the remaining one-third weightage to the strength of people practices implemented across the organization, measured through responses to a structured questionnaire submitted by the organisation.