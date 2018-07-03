Carbon Nanotube Market 2018 Global Industry Demand, Growth, Trends and 2023 Forecasts Report

Carbon Nanotube Market– In depth Overview

The global Carbon Nanotube Market has seen a remarkable growth over the past decade and as per the analysis, the globalMarket will retain this growth status during the forecast period. The global Carbon Nanotube Market is expected to reach more than USD 55 billion by 2022 with a CAGR of more than 5.5%. Additives in plastic increase it’s the strength, reliability and other physical properties. Plastic is one of most used material in several application ranging from packaging, automotive, wire and cable, consumer goods, construction and so on. The global Carbon Nanotube Market is mainly driven by the increasing demand of plastic and growing application segment across the globe. Additionally, the emerging economies of APAC region, rising per capita income and increasing urbanization has also become the growing factors.

Global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Information: by Type (Single Walled and Multi-Walled), by Method (Arc Discharge, Laser Ablation, Chemical Vapor Deposition, High Pressure Carbon Monoxide), by End Use Industries (Aerospace & Defense, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Energy, Sports, and Others), and by Region till 2023

Key Players for Carbon Nanotube Market:

BASF SE

Dow Chemical

DuPont

Evonik Industries

ExxonMobil

Mitsui Chemical

SABIC

Chemtura Corporation

Clariant

Bayer AG

Regional Analysis:

The Global CNT Market is divided into five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among them, Asia Pacific is both the largest and fastest growing region in the Global CNT Market. This region accounts for ~45% share of the overall CNT market. India, Japan, and China are the leading market in this region owing to the presence of major key players and end use industries such as electrical & electronics and automotive. North America is closely following Asia Pacific in terms of the market size. Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy are the major markets in this region. This is attributed to the growing aerospace & defense industry along with green energy sector in this region. After North America, Europe is the major region in terms market size, in the global CNT market. The U.S is holding major share of the regional CNT market. The aerospace & defense industry along with automotive industry in this region are consuming considerable amount of CNT, which is anticipated to push the regional market forward. Latin America is projected to grow at significantly at a higher CAGR in coming years due to increasing industrialization and pacifying economic conditions in Brazil and Colombia. Lastly, the Middle East & Africa is emerging owing to an increasing construction activities to cater flourishing tourism industry in the region to join hands with the leading regions in the Global CNT Market during the forecast period.

The report covers brief analysis of geographical region includes

North America

• US

• Canada

Europe

•Germany

•France

•Italy

•The Netherlands

•U.K.

•Rest of Europe

APAC

•China

•India

•Japan

•Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

•South America

•Middle East

•Africa

FIGURE 6 Global Carbon Nanotube Market, 2016-2023,