Trade Facilities Services Now Provides Electrical Installation Condition Report Starting From £80!

London, UK, – Trade Facilities Services is one of the leading Electrical Installation Certificate Report provider throughout London. They are now offering consistent EICR reports for your commercial and residential property at a very decent price.

The most paramount responsibility of landlord is providing an efficacious electrical safety to their tenants. Also, to ascertain that the property is completely safe and secure from any electrical failure. The Electrical Installation Condition Report is the best medium that approves the safety of your domestic and commercial electrical property. Trade Facilities Services provide reliable and consistent EICR report just starting from £80.

An experienced electrician of Trade Facilities Services provides this electrical installation condition report after verifying the condition of your existing electrical installation. They inspect and test your properties very carefully and confirm whether it is in a satisfactory condition for continuous use or not. If they find your property is fit for EICR then they provide an “Electrical certificate.”

With the help of an EICR (Electrical installation condition report) provided by Trade Facilities Services, you can find a lot of information about your electrical installation in very affordable and convenient way, such as:

If any electrical circuits or equipment are overloaded.

Any potential electric shock risks and fire hazards.

Identify if there is any electrical defect.

Highlight any lack of earthing or bonding.

The primary focus of Trade Facilities Services is on hiring qualified electricians, for all types of your electrical safety certificates and testing so that you can feel safe and secure from every danger. They work with landlords in Essex and London. They give a full range of electrical compliance services to ensure that your property is always within the correct scope of work.

So, if you want to check your property for your safety, and also identify any deficiencies against the national safety standard for electrical installations then visit Trade Facilities Services or contact at 02036371446.

About the company:

Trade Facilities Services is an electrical testing company that provides (EICR) Electrical installation condition reports. These are otherwise known as Electrical Certificates, Electrical Installation Certificates and Electrical Reports. Trade Facilities Services covers London and Essex and provides all electrical testing in these areas. These include Fire alarms emergency lighting and PAT Testing. All Electricians are registered with NAPIT or the NICEIC and are fully insured and qualified. Trade Facilities Services works on both Domestic and Commercial properties and covers all landlord electrical certification requirements. All EICR reports can be delivered on the day if required and appointments generally only require 24 hours’ notice.