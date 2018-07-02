The Transitions™ Program of Hospice of the Calumet Area Provides a Helping Hand to Terminally Ill Individuals and Their Loved Ones

Daily tasks can be a source of worry for people with a life-limiting illness. Fortunately, Hospice of the Calumet Area’s Transitions™ program helps terminally ill individuals and their families with daily living.

[MUNSTER, 7/2/2018] — An individual suffering from a serious, life-limiting illness faces difficulties in doing everyday tasks, such as housework, errands, and cooking. The illness makes these tasks harder to accomplish. Apart from worrying about his/her terminal illness, struggling with everyday life causes the person to feel troubled about who will take care of things when he/she passes away.

Alleviating a Terminally Ill Person’s Burden

Fortunately, a solution exists to lighten the burden for a terminally ill individual. According to an article from the National Institute of Aging, an available loved one can take over small daily chores around the home, such as picking up medicine from the pharmacy, taking care of the family pet, doing the laundry, and picking up the newspaper or mail. Offering reassurance and reminding the dying individual that his/her personal affairs are in good hands can bring comfort and a measure of peace to the patient.

Offering a Helping Hand to Loved Ones

While it is a great idea for family members to pitch in and take over small tasks to lighten the load of a dying loved one, not everyone has the time to do so. Families who are feeling overwhelmed by a loved one’s terminal illness and need a helping hand can turn to Hospice of the Calumet Area and take advantage of its Transitions™ program.

Transitions™ is the hospice’s support service program that assists individuals and their families who are adjusting to a terminal disease. The Transitions™ support team guides clients and caregivers during this trying time by:

• Helping the terminally ill person cope with his/her illness

• Identifying possible care options

• Locating community resources that meet the particular needs of the client

On top of these support services, Transitions™ gives caregivers respite breaks through specially trained companion volunteer visits.

About Hospice of the Calumet Area

Hospice of the Calumet Area is a not-for-profit organization that helps terminally ill individuals cherish life by offering compassionate and experienced care. It has a team of professionals who work together to resolve a patient’s physical, spiritual, and emotional needs.

Log on to http://www.hospicecalumet.org/ for more details.