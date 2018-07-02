Surgery for Early Stage Colon Cancer

Different types of surgery may be used to handle early stage colon cancer

Southlake, TX, June 1, 2018 – Colon cancer is the third most common cancer affecting both men and women. Like with every other cancer, some individuals are at a higher risk of developing this particular type of cancer compared to other people. Regular screening leads to early detection. Early detection and diagnosis is always great because colon cancer caught in the early stages can actually be cured. After diagnosis the necessary tests required to determine the stage the cancer is are performed and from the results the doctor will determine the best treatment method.Colon cancer can be classified in four different stages depending on how far it has spread.

“Treatment can be in the form of surgery, radiation therapy, or chemotherapy. Early stage cancer is almost always approached with surgery,” says Dr. Mackey.

Where cancer is in its early stages and the tumor is relatively small, the doctor may suggest minimally invasive surgery to remove it. The procedure could be of different types depending on how the tumor presents. These include:

• Removing polyps during a colonoscopy – A colonoscopy is a procedure in which a doctor inserts a long, slender and flexible tube with a camera at the end into the rectum and colon. It is meant to view the said areas and check for any abnormal tissue. If a biopsy (tissue sample) shows that the cancer is small, located inside a polyp and still in the early stages, the doctor can completely remove it during a colonoscopy.

• Endoscopic mucosal resection – This procedure is used when the polyps are larger. It comprises the removal of a small part of the colon or rectum lining.

• Minimally invasive surgery – This is used if the polyps cannot be removed during a colonoscopy. The surgeon makes small incisions in the abdominal wall, inserts surgical instruments that have cameras attached to them. The cameras transmit images onto a screen to guide the surgeon during the procedure.

“Whichever treatment combination the doctor uses will be dependent on the results of the tests,” adds Dr. Mackey.

