Research report explores 1-Decanol Market for the forecast period, 2016 – 2024

The molecular formula of 1-decanol is C10H22O. 1-Decanol is a derivative of oil or natural fat. It is prepared by hydrogenation reaction of decanoic acid. The IUPAC name of 1-Decanol is Dec-1-ol. It has an aromatic odor, density of 0.8297 g/cm3 and boiling point 232.90C. 1-Decanol belongs to a group of long chain aliphatic alcohols within a carbon chain length of C6-24. It possesses solubilizing or emulsifying properties, and can be used as anti-spalling agent in concrete. It is an excellent lubricating agent. 1-Decanol is also used as antifoam and raw material for natural based wetting agents. It is a colorless liquid substance, which is inflammable. 1-Decanol is readily biodegradable and therefore degrades in the environment. The biodegradability of 1-Decanol is expected to boost its usage in personal care and polymer processing applications. However, it is acutely toxic and therefore is harmful for aquatic life. When accumulated in large quantities, it may cause death of aquatic organisms. It causes mild skin irritation when exposed in large quantities to skin. 1-Decanol is also used in cleaning agents and coatings; however, the concentration of 1-decanol is generally low in cleaning agents. The other names of 1- Decanol are Decyl Alcohol; n-Decanol; primary Decyl Alcohol; Decylic Alcohol; n- Decyl Alcohol; Capric Alcohol; and Alcohol C-10.

Get Research Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/1-decanol-market.html

The market for 1-Decanol can be segmented based on end-use applications into plasticizers, lubricants, surfactants, cleaning agents, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It is used as penetration enhancer in transdermal drug delivery in the pharmaceutical industry because of its ability to permeate the skin. It is used as aluminum rolling lubricants, lubricant oil additives, and plastic lubricants in the lubricants industry. 1-Decanol is extensively used in lotions, creams, and conditioners in the personal care industry.

In terms of region, the 1-Decanol market can be segregated into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. The global market for 1-Decanol is expected to expand. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the dominant region due to the high demand for personal care products. China and India are likely to be the prominent consumers of 1-Decanol in Asia Pacific due to presence of established end-user industries in these countries. Growth in the polymer processing industry in Asia Pacific and North America is also estimated to propel the demand for 1-Decanol. The 1-Decanol market in North America and Europe is expected to expand, led by the increase in demand for beauty products in these regions.

Key players operating in the 1-Decanol market are P&G Chemicals, Sasol, BASF SE, Thai Fatty Alcohol, Kao, Muslim Mas, and Emery Oleochemicals.

Emery Oleochemicals sells products under the brand name EMERCOL, which is a group of natural based fatty alcohols. It is used for various purposes in skin care, sun screens, and toiletries applications. BASF SE provides 1-Decanol, which is nontoxic, non-carcinogenic and is used in various end user applications such as personal care, cleaning agents, and polymer processing.

Companies are adopting aggressive marketing tactics and merger and acquisition strategies to expand their market share. They are also shifting their production facilities to emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America due to the easy availability of land, cheap labor, and governmental subsidies in these regions. Additionally, companies are using export as a tool for geographic expansion in emerging economies in Middle East & Africa.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=20306

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

TAGS

1-Decanol Market

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/