New Eden School of Natural Health Announces New Eden School of Life, Work Experience, and Prior Learning

The New Eden School of Natural Health is pleased to announce the addition of the New Eden School of Life, Work Experience, and Prior Learning to their curriculum. It is possible to earn four certificates, one diploma and one professional degree by joining this program. Which one the student receives is according to which program they choose.

There are different awards that can be earned in the New Eden School of Life, Work Experience, and Prior Learning programs. Programs include Holistic Health Practices, Nutritional and Herbal Solutions, Naturopathic Practices, Natural Health, Biblical Studies and Christian Ministry and Alternative Health. Each of these programs has either a certificate, diploma or a professional degree the student can earn upon completion of the program.

The New Eden School of Natural Health prides itself on giving their students the education they deserve in any of the programs and courses they offer. They offer exceptional education programs that can be taken online in any of the natural healing arts they offer.

For more information on the courses offered and the addition of the New Eden School of Life, Work Experience and Prior Learning, visit the website at the New Eden School of Natural Health or call 1-219-230-6102.

About the New Eden School of Natural Health: The New Eden School of Natural Health is a school that caters to students who are interested in the natural health field. They offer many online programs in the holistic arts and offer tuition discounts to help their students succeed. The school is also top field accredited.

Company : New Eden School of Natural Health & Herbal Studies

Address : 1657 Commerce Dr. Suite 9B, South Bend, IN 46628

Telephone : (219) 230-6102

Email ID : info@newedenschool.com

http://www.newedenschoolofnaturalhealth.org/