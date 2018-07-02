Malaria Diagnostics Market to Observe Strong Development by 2019

According to the WHO, around 203 million cases of malaria was reported worldwide in 2012. The same year malaria resulted in approximately 627,000 deaths around the world. In order to curb the spread of malaria governments, especially in underdeveloped and developing countries, are leaving no stone unturned. Advanced diagnosis for malaria detection is thus encouraged. Incentives are offered as well to make them available at a pocket-friendly or nominal price in people living across remote regions.

Early and precise diagnosis can help in the treatment of malaria and ensure rapid discovery. The malaria diagnostics market has therefore witnessed rise in investments in various diagnostic techniques. These involve the detection of malaria with the help of microscopy and blood tests. Malaria diagnosis is conducted using various techniques such as molecular diagnostics, rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs), and by detecting the presence of parasites using microscopy.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the global malaria diagnostics market covering growth drivers and restraints influencing its trajectory between 2013 and 2019. It segments the market based on various parameters and studies the factors influencing its growth across these segments. The report also studies the effect of Porter’s five forces on the overall market operations.

The advent of advanced technologies has revolutionized malaria diagnosis and are high in demand. These tests have proven successful in detecting antigens of malaria parasites. As government funding for the healthcare industry rise, coupled with the increasing investment in research and development of novel therapeutics, the demand in the malaria diagnostics market is projected to rise in response.

Some of the most common techniques used in the detection of malaria are QBC technique, peripheral blood smears, and serological tests. Besides this, drugs most commonly administered for the treatment of malaria are artemether-lumefantrine (Coartem), atovaquone-proguanil (Malarone), clindamycin used in combination with quinine, chloroquine, quinine, mefloquine (Lariam), and quinidine. Factors influencing the demand of these drug classes are analyzed as well. The report also studies the impact of the looming patent expiry of blockbuster drugs on the global malaria diagnostics market. On the flip side, technological complications present in a few of the commonly used diagnostic methods could restrain the market’s expansion to an extent.

Regionally, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World constitute the key segments in the global malaria diagnostics market. Among these, the market is expected to witness exponentially high demand in Europe and Asia Pacific as these regions exhibit a high prevalence of malaria. Besides this, steps taken by government to spread awareness regarding the diseases, its treatment, and prevention are expected to give the malaria diagnostics market significant impetus. This scenario will be most prevalent across emerging nations in Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. For instance, the Indian government has been significantly investing in creating awareness about the prevention and cure of malaria. The country is also exhibiting rising healthcare expenditure. These factors are expected to create lucrative opportunities fo9r the malaria diagnostics market in Asia Pacific.

Some of the leading companies operating in the global malaria diagnostics market are bioMerieux, Beckman Coulter/Danaher, Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Novartis Diagnostics, Life Technology, Siemens Healthcare, Bio-Rad, Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, and Wako Chemicals, Inc.

