C4ISR Market Robust Expansion by Top Key Manufactures, Demand and Supply to 2023

Global C4ISR Market Report Information by System (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance), by Application (Land, Air, Naval, and Space), and by Region – Forecast to 2023.

Market Scenario:

C4ISR, indicating Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, is a term that implies systems, procedures, and techniques to gather and propagate information through agencies working for any mission. This entity works individually, while accomplishing any mission, but they work united to provide decision-makers and warfighters with actionable information to help them perform their jobs effectively in minimum time.

The ultimate goal of C4ISR is to give decision-makers the information they require as fast as possible so that they can have a complete situational awareness of a particular region. To optimize this process, the equipment, right materials, and systems are considered. These all components of C4ISR working together play a vital role to accomplish the desired mission. It is the backbone of the mission and any loophole in the chain can have serious and grave consequences.

For example, Naval Strike Groups want to use C4ISR in their assigned missions. The intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance system of Strike Groups in missions are provided by sensors, which are used by Joint-Forces, Navy, and National Sensor Systems. These consist of ground-based, space-based, surface-based, and subsurface-based sensors that gather the required information for the group.

The combination of Measurement and Signatures Intelligence (MASINT), Space-Based Image Intelligence (IMINT), and Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) systems collect data from a particular region, forward it to the control and command, and later use it to make informed decisions. There are various types of sensors, which work together in a smooth manner to collect and deliver the required information to the group.

The C4ISR market is expected to grow in the next five years primarily because of the use of advanced technology and integration, along with airborne ISR, to support maritime tactical surveillance networks. In addition, increase in the procurement of ships worldwide has also resulted in increased demand for naval C4ISR systems.

In June 2015, the U.S. Navy invested $32 million in the development of electro-optic sensor systems to support the Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC). In May 2015, Lockheed Martin received a contract of $72 million to develop C4ISR systems for the U.S. Coast Guard.

The evolution of unmanned aircraft technologies has had a major impact on airborne C4ISR systems, as UAVs provide incident critical responses to defense personnel through airborne surveillance. An increasing number of manned aircraft are being replaced by UAVs as the latter is comparatively more cost-effective. Due to this the airborne C4ISR systems are expected to have a negative growth during the forecast period.

The global C4ISR market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

In 2016, North America accounted for approximately 44% of the global C4ISR market. The primary reasons for the large market share are technological advancements, increasing government initiatives, and investments in the United States. This market is likely to grow in the next five years, despite declines in 2016 and 2017 because of military budget cutbacks in the Americas.

Improving economic conditions in many countries in APAC and the Middle East have led to increases in their defense budgets and growing demand for new and advanced technologies for C4ISR systems. APAC and the Middle East together account for nearly 30% of the market share. Particularly, the demand for networked communication, sensor upgrades and electronic and intelligence warfare systems is expected to grow significantly in the Asia Pacific region, which is anticipated to boost the market in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the advancement of Chinese C4ISR systems will attract the Indian defense domain to invest in the C4ISR market.

The lifecycle of most new technologies is usually short because of continuous R&D. This gives rise to the constant need to upgrade to new and improved technologies, especially in the defense industry. C4ISR has evolved over the years, from being a hardware system to an integrated software system, which is integral to the defense sector. New features are being constantly added to these systems, such as secure messaging managements systems, time-sensitive targeting, and quick reaction capability solutions, which aids in high-speed maintenance, repairs, and system modifications.

The use of advanced technologies has enhanced the scope of the C4ISR market. These systems are now being used by civil government agencies to predict and minimize losses caused due to natural disasters. Moreover, the governments of countries worldwide use them in border control, protection of national security from cybercrimes and terrorist threats, and on a small-scale in the aerospace industry.

Key Players

The key players in the C4ISR market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.), Raytheon Company (U.S.), BAE Systems (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Rockwell Collins(U.S.), L-3 Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Elbit Systems Ltd (U.S.), Thales Group (France), and Harris Corporation (France). Among these, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman are two of the biggest players in the market that provide information and electronic systems. Their prime focus is on providing cost-effective, integrated, and reliable systems.

