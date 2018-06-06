Defoaming Coating Additives Market Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Defoaming Coating Additives Trends & Forecasts by 2023

Defoaming Coating Additives Industry report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures. On the basis of product, this report displays the Cost Structure, Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Gross Margin, market share and growth rate.

Current Market Scenario:-

The global defoaming coating additives market is expected to cross USD 1,100 Million by 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6% in the forecasted period. Defoaming coating additives are additives that destroy the existing foam, while antifoaming agents eliminate/fight foam generated during the production of a coating formulation. The market is anticipated to be driven by the growth of construction and automotive industry. The increasing demand for eco-friendly coatings and paints are the key drivers of the market.

Architecture accounts for the largest share in the market by application in 2015. Rapid urbanization and change in consumer preferences, especially from emerging nations has widened the market for attractive and comfortable homes and offices. There has been a shift in the taste of the buyers and demand for spaces with high aesthetic values has gone up. This drives the market for these additives from architecture industry. The trend is expected to be similar by 2022. The market is expected to grow rapidly both in value and volume in the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis of Global Defoaming Coating Additives Market

APAC is the largest market for Defoaming Coating Additives, followed by North America and Europe. The share of APAC is attributed to the upcoming government and private infrastructure projects, the increasing investments in construction and rapid urbanization. The emerging nations like India and China is also seen as the lucrative land for automotive industry due to high demand for automobiles. India accounts for the fastest growing market for such additives and the trend is expected to be similar by the end of the forecasted period.

Key Players

The key players of global defoaming coating additives market report include- BASF SE, Dow Corning Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Elementis Plc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., BYK-Chemie GmbH, Allnex SA/NV, Arkema S.A., Ashland Inc. and Münzing Chemie GmbH.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1741

Regional Analysis of Global Defoaming Coating Additives Market

APAC is the largest market for Defoaming Coating Additives, followed by North America and Europe. The share of APAC is attributed to the upcoming government and private infrastructure projects, the increasing investments in construction and rapid urbanization. The emerging nations like India and China is also seen as the lucrative land for automotive industry due to high demand for automobiles. India accounts for the fastest growing market for such additives and the trend is expected to be similar by the end of the forecasted period.

IMPORTANT POINT FROM TABLE OF CONTENTS

Executive Summary Scope Of The Report Market Research Methodology Market Landscape Industry Overview Of Global Defoaming Coating Additives Market Market Trends Global Defoaming Coating Additives Market By Region Global Defoaming Coating Additives Market By Types Global Defoaming Coating Additives Market By Application Company Profiles

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/defoaming-coating-additives-market-1741

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com