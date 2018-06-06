Bringing Poker action all the way from Texas for the Indian Audience

The first ever telecast initiative by Poker Sports League to revamp Sports Entertainment in India

New Delhi, 6th June 2018: The much awaited season 2 of the world’s largest Poker League saw a breathtaking 5-day finale in Goa last month, with some of the best minds representing 11 teams, fighting for a handsome prize pool of INR 4.5 crores. In order to give every curious mind a glimpse of the excitement and action witnessed during the finale, the organizers decided to broadcast it exclusively on DSPORT, a premium sports TV channel by Discovery Communications, giving every Indian a chance to learn & explore the game.

Poker Sports League, which is at par with some of the best international leagues in terms of format, experience & conduct is cultivating a promising environment for anyone who knows ‘P’ of Poker. This will be first ever telecast initiative to bring Texas Hold Em poker experience & revamp the stance of Sports Entertainment in India.

DSPORT will showcase the highlights of the tournament finale from June 12th to June 17th, 8 PM Indian time to bring to its viewers, the essence of league in the best possible way through an hourly telecast. In order to make it more engaging & viewer friendly, for the first time in India, the format involved special RFID chip inserted cards. The intent was to give viewers a first-hand experience of the hands being played at the table as they will be able to see the cards and gauge the moves made by players, making it a very involving and interesting experience.

This is the first time that Poker will follow the likes of mainstream sports such as Indian Premier League, Indian Super League, I-League, Pro Kabaddi League & many others setting up an identity of its own.

Mr. Amit Burman, VC Dabur India & Co founder Poker Sports League commenting on this exclusive partnership said, ” The growing interest of people from across the world is a validation of league changing the Indian landscape for Poker in India. Our country being the country of sport fanatics, Poker deserves an equal opportunity to openly build its fan base & have a dedicated property that every poker lover could look up to & dream of being a part of. We are glad to associate with DSPORT as our telecast partners to make this dream a reality where we will give anybody & everybody interested in Poker an experience to . ”

The second season witnessed 11 teams with a total of 110 players, which included not only National but also the International poker champions. The 5 day teleast will showcase talented city teams which includes defending champions from season one Delhi Panthers & challenging the defending champion’s supremacy will be teams hailing from Andhra Pradesh (Andhra Bullets), Chennai (Chennai Thalaiva), Bengaluru (Bengaluru Warriors), Gujarat (Gujarat Falcons), Pune (Pune Sharks), Kolkata (Kolkata Kings), Mumbai (Mumbai Anchors), Punjab (Punjab Bluffers) & the home team from Goa (Goan Nuts).

About Poker Sports League:

Poker Sports League is the brainchild of Mr. Amit Burman, Mr. Anuj Gupta and Mr. Pranav Bagai which was established last year, with a mission to establish poker as a sport in the country. . It is India’s first professional poker league, which gives opportunity to state level teams & all poker lovers to become a part of the league & learn from the best poker players in India.

About DSPORT

DSPORT is a premium sports TV channel launched by Discovery Communications India specifically for the Indian subcontinent. The channel is focused on bringing the most live sports content, over 4000 hours, from around the world to audiences in India. DSPORT’s wide portfolio of live sports content includes the best of Wrestling, football, cycling, horse-racing, golf, Tennis, motorsports, and extreme sports from around the world. From the Tour de France to the Six Nations Rugby, the prestigious British Open in golf to football’s Chinese Super League, DSPORT celebrates sporting excellence, connects audiences with the athletes and sports they love and demonstrates Discovery’s commitment to super-serve passionate sports fans across the sub-continent.