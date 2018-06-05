Wearable Technology Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018- 2022

Market Highlights:

In this rapidly changing environment, technology needs are ever increasing. The market trend towards the higher requirement of smart gadgets, higher accuracy are driving the wearable technology market. Innovation is a key driver of wearable technology market. The market trend indicates that wearable technology has become a fashion statement.

The study indicates that many organizations are largely investing in wearable technologies. Observing the current trend and sales the study indicates a sudden hike in wearable technology market. The wearable technology has many benefits as ability to retrieve different physiological parameters, simplify daily functions, and others which boosts the market. Whereas the higher costs of the wearable technology devices are restraining the wearable technology market. The battery life and usability issue are few restraining factors for the wearable technology market.

The Wearable technology Market is growing rapidly over 16% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~50 billion by the end of forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Wearable Technology Market Research Report -Forecast to 2022”.

Wearable technology Market Segmentation

The wearable technology market has been segmented on the basis of product, technology, components and application. Looking through the product segment it’s been observed that wristwear products are dominating the wearable technology market where as the smart clothing’s products are expected to show a substantial increase in Wearable technology market. The wearable technology market is dominated by consumer electronics sector. However the fitness and wellness sector and the healthcare sector are showing a positive growth towards wearable technology.

Recently, it has been observed that many companies are developing new wearable technologies for the smart clothing segment. Google Inc. is going to launch a new wearable technology named Jacquard, it a smart- jacket. Many other companies like Nike, Adidas have their wearable products like smart t-shirts, smart shoes and others.

Major Key Player:

The prominent players in the wearable technology market are- Adidas AG (Germany), Xiaomi Inc. (China), Apple Inc. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Garmin Ltd. (U.S.), Fitbit (U.S.), Jawbone (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Nike, Inc. (U.S.), Lifesense Group (The Netherlands), Misfit, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for Wearable technology market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region would account for larger share in wearable technology market followed by Europe. It has been observed that North America region has technological developments and IT modernization which has resulted in the growth of wearable technology market.

The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a significant growth in wearable technology market by the forecast period. Asia-Pacific countries like China, India and Korea have maximum smartphone penetration which is the primary growth driver for the Asia-Pacific region.

Segments:

Wearable technology is market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, components and application.

Wearable technology market by Product:

Wristwear (Smart watch, fitness trackers)

Headwear and Eyewear (Augmented reality, virtual reality)

Neckwear (Smart jewelry)

Smart Clothing

Wearable cameras

Implants

Wearable technology market by Technology:

Computing Technologies

Display Technologies

Networking Technologies

Sensor Technologies

Wearable technology market by Components:

Control

Memory

Battery

Sensing

Connectivity

Wearable technology market by Application:

Fitness & Wellness

Consumer electronics

Healthcare

Defense

Enterprise and industrial applications

