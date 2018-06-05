Server Virtualization Market 2017 Trends, Size, Key Vendors Analysis, Import & Export, Revenue by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Server virtualization refers to transformation of one physical server into number of individual and isolated virtual environment that can be accessed by multiple users according to their requirement. Server virtualization is also known for masking server resources, comprising the number and identity of individual physical servers, operating system, processors from server users.

The server virtualization market is expected to grow at approximately USD 8 Billion by 2023, at 7% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

The server virtualization market can be segmented on the basis of type, deployment, service and organization size. By type the server virtualization market consists of full virtualization, para virtualization and operating system level virtualization. Full virtualization enable users by minimizing the operating cost and enhance operating system. They are used to reduce the overall storage space and increase the overall productivity of the enterprise. Para virtualization enhances enterprise operations by allowing many operating system to function on single server.

The study indicates, the software maintenance revenue is one of the prime factor driving Server Virtualization Market. The study indicates, by deployment segment on-premise adoption of server virtualization software accounts for high market share. The study also indicates that technology such as cloud computing and OS container based virtualization is expected to boost the server virtualization market. The demand for hyper-converged integrated system and emergence of software-defined data center solution is expected to fuel the server virtualization market.

Major Key Players:

VMware, Inc. (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Citrix Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.)

Com, Inc. (U.S.)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Google Inc. (U.S.)

Odin Inc. (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of server virtualization market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading player in the server virtualization market owing to presence of major server virtualization vendors present in the region.

The advanced technology implementation in small and large enterprise is boosting the market in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have fastest growth in the market due to the growing number of server virtualization vendors and increasing IT infrastructure development is fueling the market in the region.

Server Virtualization Market Segmentation:

The server virtualization market has been segmented on the basis of type, deployment, service and organization size. Cloud solution enable organization by providing drag and drop function and offers roll-based workflow.

It also allow enterprises to handle massive computer application and huge computer resources through internet. The study indicates that growing demand of digitally stored data and cloud computing is driving the on-premise deployment service.

Market Research Analysis:

The server virtualization market in North America region is growing due to high adoption of cloud solutions by enterprise and need to improve information governance in organizations. According to the study, the server virtualization market will show rapid growth in Europe region. Asia-Pacific market is estimated to be one of the fastest growing market as it is continuously investing into research and development of server virtualization market and growing adoption of server virtualization technology by enterprise in India is driving server virtualization market in the region.

Increasing population, and growing IT landscape is boosting the market in the region. The region is witnessing high adoption of server virtualization tools by enterprises. Developing countries such as India and China are adopting server virtualization software at a large scale owing to increasing e-commerce industries, competitive advantage, growing IT sector is boosting the market in the region. The region is witnessing high growth in server virtualization market due to growing technological advancement in cloud, analytics and mobile technologies.

Server Virtualization Market (MRFR) Analysis:

By type segment, server virtualization market consists of full virtualization, para-virtualization and OS-level virtualization. Full virtualization enables enterprises by offering complete isolation and security to the virtual machine. It supports the functioning of multiple guest operating system simultaneously on the same hardware. Its disadvantage such as slow operation due to emulation and difficulty in using new device driver may hamper the market of full virtualization.

In para virtualization, the hardware such as hypervisor does not require large amount of processing power to manage multiple operating system. It also allow users to operate with modified and new device drivers. There are some challenges associated with it, that slowdowns the market includes the support and maintainability issue in productive environment.

