Orthobiologics Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Up to 2025

A research study titled, “Orthobiologics Market by product, application, and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Orthobiologics Market is expected to be around $10 billion by 2025. The market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing number of orthopedic surgical procedures performed worldwide due to rising incidence of accidents and sports related injuries. Increasing prevalence of geriatric population around the world is another key factor contributing to the market growth. According to the 2015 World Aging Population report by the United Nations (UN), between 2015 and 2030, the global population aged 60 years and over is expected to grow by 56% from 901 million to 1.4 billion. This number is projected to further rise up to 2.1 billion by 2050. As geriatric people are more susceptible to orthopedic and spinal disorders, such high prevalence will largely contribute to the growth of orthobiologics market during the forecast period. However, factors such as high cost of the procedures and stringent regulatory approval processes can hinder the growth of orthobiologics market during the forecast period.

Get sample pages of this report @

https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/HC06151

Orthobiologics Market Segmentation:

Orthobiologics Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2016-2025:

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM)

Viscosupplementation

Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP)

Allograft

Stem Cell Therapy

Synthetic Bone Substitutes

Orthobiologics Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2025:

Trauma Repair

Spinal Fusion

Reconstructive Surgery

Orthobiologics Market Assessment and Forecast, By End User, 2016-2025:

Orthopedic Clinics

Hospitals

Orthobiologics Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

German

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

To Grab the Report with Table of Content, Please Visit: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report/orthobiologics-market

Competitive Insights:

Some of the key players operating in the orthobiologics market are, Bone Biologics Corporation, Bioventus LLC., RTI Surgical, Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation, Seikagaku Corporation, AlloSource, Stryker Corporation, DePuy Synthes (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Medtronic plc, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Kuros Biosciences AG, Globus Medical Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V, Arthrex, Inc., ISTO Technologies, Inc., CollPlant Ltd, OsteoMed and NuVasive, Inc.

List of Tables:

Table 1.Orthobiologics Market, By Product, 2016-2025, ($Million)

Table 2.Demineralized Bone Matrix Market, By Region, 2016-2025, ($Million)

Table 3.Viscosupplementation Market, By Region, 2016-2025, ($Million),

Table 4.Bone Morphogenetic Protein Market, By Region, 2016-2025, ($Million)

Table 5.Allograft Market, By Region, 2016-2025, ($Million)

Table 6.Stem Cell Therapy Market, By Region, 2016-2025, ($Million)

Table 7.Synthetic Bone Substitutes Market, By Region, 2016-2025, ($Million)

Table 8.Orthobiologics Market, By Application, 2016-2025, ($Million)

Table 9.Trauma Repair Market, By Region, 2016-2025, ($Million)

Table 10.Spinal Fusion Market, By Region, 2016-2025, ($Million)

List of Figures:

Figure 1.Orthobiologics Market Share, By Product, 2016 & 2025

Figure 2.Orthobiologics Market, By Application, 2016 ($Million)

Figure 3.Orthobiologics Market, By End User, 2016 ($Million)

Figure 4.Orthobiologics Market, By Region, 2016 ($Million)

Figure 5.Bone Biologics Corporation: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

Figure 6.Bone Biologics Corporation: Net Revenue Share, By Segment, 2016

Figure 7.Bone Biologics Corporation: Net Revenue Share, By Geography, 2016

Figure 8.RTI Surgical, Inc.: Net Revenues, 2014-2016 ($Million)

About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.

Contact Us:

Judy S,

304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

Toll Free: +1-888-213-4282

Email: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com