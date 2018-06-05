Controlled Release Fertilizers Market 2018: Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Import & Export, Revenue by Forecast 2023

Controlled Release Fertilizer (CRF) releases nutrients from the fertilizers gradually into the soil with a controlled release period. The kinetics of the release is determined by the low solubility of these fertilizers in the soil moisture.

Some of the key players in the Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market are BASF SE (Germany), Nutrien Ltd. (Canada), Yara International ASA (Norway), Koch Agronomic Services, LLC. (U.S.), ICL (Israel), AGLUKON Spezialdünger GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), COMPO EXPERT (Germany), Ekompany (Netherlands), Haifa Chemicals Ltd. (Israel), Kingenta (China), and The Scotts Company LLC (U.S.).

The Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market is spanned across five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America was the major market for the controlled release fertilizers in 2017, followed by Europe, which is further trailed by Asia Pacific. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to show a moderate demand for Controlled Release Fertilizers over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The Global Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market is segmented by Type, Mechanism, Crop Type and Region.

On the Basis of the Type, the Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Market is segmented into controlled release organic fertilizers (CROF), controlled release inorganic fertilizers (CRIF), controlled release coated fertilizers (CRCF), controlled release coated urea (CRCU), and others. CROF are sub-segmented into natural organic compounds (animal manure, sewage sludge etc.) and synthetic organic compounds (urea formaldehyde (UF), isobutylene-diurea (IBDU), urea acetaldehyde/cyclo diurea (CDU)). CRIF are sub-segmented into metal ammonium phosphates (KNH4PO4 and MgNH4PO4), and partially acidulated phosphate rock (PAPR). CRCF is sub-segmented into coated granules and matrix coating. Coated granular CRFs are further segmented to organic polymer coating materials (for instance, thermoplastics, and resins) and inorganic coating materials (including sulfur and other minerals). The matrix coating is further segmented into hydrophobic matrix coating (e.g. polyoleﬁn, rubber etc.,) and hydrophilic matrix coating (hydrogels). CRCU are sub-segmented into CRCU with a sulfur-based coating material, CRCU with a polymer-based coating material, CRCU with a superabsorbent coating material (hydrogel), and CRCU with bio-composite coating material among other. CRCU segment dominate the market owing to advantages of urea-based fertilizer such as high nitrogen content (46%), low cost, and ease of application.

On the Basis of the Mechanism of Controlled Release, the Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Market is segmented into osmosis mechanism and diffusion mechanism. Diffusion mechanism of controlled release of fertilizers accounted to hold a singificant share of the market in 2017 due to its advantages over osmosis mechanism such more controlled release rate and high consumption of polymer-based controlled release fertilizers over sulfur-based fertilizers.

On the Basis of the Crop Type, the Global Controlled Release Fertilizers Market is segmented into ornamental & nurseries, agriculture, and turf & lawns. The agriculture application accounted for the largest market share under crop type in 2017 on account of growing need for food production due to expanding population across the globe and is likely to continue growing over the forecast period 2018-2023.

