Well Intervention Market to See Incredible Growth During 2025

Well intervention is the well management process employed in gas or oil wells for maintenance, repair, or replacement of parts in wells. Well intervention operations may be employed during or at the end of the productive life of a well to achieve performance improvement or obtain access to stranded or additional hydrocarbon reserves. Well intervention processes help enhance the quality of the subsea well, provide data to help manage the production rate of the well, or shut off and safely abandon a flowing well. Different types of well intervention operations include coiled tubing, slickline, thru-tubing intervention, wireline cased hole intervention, subsea landing string intervention, fishing, sidetracking whipstocks, stimulation, and comprehensive plug and abandonment systems. Slickline, wireline cased hole intervention, and coiled tubing are typical examples of light intervention processes. Usage of these processes helps minimize the possibility of potential well blockages.

The process can also be used to change or adjust downhole equipment such as valves and pumps, or gather information about downhole pressure cased, temperature, and flow data. Subsea landing string intervention is one of the examples of heavy intervention processes. Under the heavy intervention processes, the wellheads and other pressure barriers need to be removed in order to obtain full access to the wells. Heavy well intervention processes are employed when parts such as tubing strings and pumps are required to be replaced.

These processes are also used for recompletion operations, where plugging and abandoning of an original producing zone is done to reconfigure the well to produce from a secondary zone. However, subsea well intervention is expensive and requires a lot of preplanning to tackle the known and unknown risks involved. Global rise in demand for oil & gas is anticipated to drive the market for well intervention services. Increase in demand from the automotive industry, economic development, urbanization, and industrialization are the factors boosting well intervention services. Various service companies have been developing light well intervention methods in order to eliminate the use of costly drilling units.

Based on the process employed, the well intervention market can be bifurcated into light well intervention and heavy well intervention. Light intervention process can be carried out in live wells. The production process can also be carried out at the same time. However, production may have to be stopped under heavy well intervention. Consequently, heavy interventions are also called workovers. The light well intervention segment has been expanding at a fast pace. It is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period as the costs and risks involved with light well intervention processes are comparatively low.

Based on the site of application, the well intervention market can be segmented into onshore applications and offshore applications. Transportation and mobility of workover rigs is much easier for onshore applications as compared to that for offshore applications, as the transportation of workover rigs requires special vessels/lift boats. The offshore applications segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace due to the presence of a large number of subsea wells.

In terms of geography, the global well intervention market can be divided into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for significant share of the well intervention market due to the presence of a large number of oil wells in the region. Middle East & Africa is anticipated to be a lucrative market for well intervention service providers, from the maintenance perspective, owing to the presence of a number of aging oil & gas wells.

Key players operating in the global well intervention market include Schlumberger, Halliburton, Expro Group, Baker Hughes Inc., Helix ESG, DeepWell, Island Offshore, and Akofs Offshore.

The well intervention market has been expanding significantly due to the increase in focus of owners of aging wells on maintenance activities and presence of large number of upcoming subsea wells. North America, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, respectively, are the major regions dominating the well intervention market. Rise in demand for oil & gas led by the expansion in the automobile sector, economic development, rapid urbanization, and increase in industrialization are driving the global well intervention market.

