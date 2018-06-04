Research Report Covers the Global Photovoltaics Market 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Photovoltaics Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Photovoltaics Market by rating (12–50 kW, 50–250 kW, and 250–500 kW), application (standby power, and combined heat & power), end-user (commercial, industrial, and residential) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Photovoltaics Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Photovoltaics Market. According to report the global photovoltaics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Segment Covered

The report on global photovoltaics market covers segments such as, component, type and application. On the basis of component the global photovoltaics market is categorized into crystalline silicon PV cells, thin film PV cells, modules, optics and trackers. On the basis of type the global photovoltaics market is categorized into organic and inorganic. Furthermore, on the basis of application the global photovoltaics market is categorized into residential and non-residential.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global photovoltaics market such as, Kaneka Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Jinko Solar, Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd., Trina Solar, Kyocera Corporations and Canadian Solar.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Photovoltaics Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5. Competitive Landscape in the Global Photovoltaics Market

4. Global Photovoltaics Market by Component

4.1. Crystalline Silicon PV Cells

4.1.1. Monocrystalline Silicon

4.1.2. Polycrystalline Silicon (polysilicon)

4.2. Thin Film PV Cells

4.3. Modules

4.4. Optics

4.5. Trackers

5. Global Photovoltaics Market by Type

5.1. Organic

5.2. Inorganic

6. Global Photovoltaics Market by Application

6.1. Residential

6.2. Non-Residential

7. Global Photovoltaics Market by Region 2017-2023

7.1. North America

7.1.1. North America Photovoltaics Market by Component

7.1.2. North America Photovoltaics Market by Type

7.1.3. North America Photovoltaics Market by Application

7.1.4. North America Photovoltaics Market by Country

7.2. Europe

7.2.1. Europe Photovoltaics Market by Component

7.2.2. Europe Photovoltaics Market by Type

7.2.3. Europe Photovoltaics Market by Application

7.2.4. Europe Photovoltaics Market by Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific

7.3.1. Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market by Component

7.3.2. Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market by Type

7.3.3. Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market by Application

7.3.4. Asia-Pacific Photovoltaics Market by Country

7.4. RoW

7.4.1. RoW Photovoltaics Market by Component

7.4.2. RoW Photovoltaics Market by Type

7.4.3. RoW Photovoltaics Market by Application

7.4.4. RoW Photovoltaics Market by Sub-region

8. Company Covered

8.1. Kaneka Corporation

8.2. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

8.3. Sharp Corporation

8.4. Panasonic Corporation

8.5. Jinko Solar

8.6. Suntech Power Holdings Co. Ltd.

8.7. Trina Solar

8.8. Kyocera Corporations

8.9. Canadian Solar

