Research Report Covers the Global Oilfield Services Market 2024

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Oilfield Services Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Oilfield Services Market by service (Seismic, processing & separation, workover & completion, production, drilling, subsea services), application (onshore and offshore), type (equipment rental, field operation, analytical & consulting services) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Oilfield Services Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Oilfield Services Market. According to report the global oilfield services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.87% over the forecast period of 2018 – 2024.

Segments Covered

The report on global oilfield services market covers segments such as service, application, and type. The service segments include Seismic services, processing & separation services, workover & completion services, production, drilling services, subsea services, and others. On the basis of application the global oilfield services market is categorized into onshore, and offshore. Furthermore, on the basis of type the oilfield services market is segmented as equipment rental, field operation, and analytical & consulting services.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, European region covers countries such as Germany, UK, France, Spain, and rest of Europe. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018 – 2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global oilfield services market such as, Baker Hughes Inc., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Archer Limited, Superior Energy Services, Inc., Schlumberger Limited, C&J Energy Services, Inc., Halliburton, Trican Well Service Ltd., Cudd Energy Services, and Weatherford International Inc.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Oilfield Services Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Oilfield Services Market

4. Global Oilfield Services Market by Service 2018 – 2024

4.1 Seismic Services

4.2 Processing & Separation Services

4.3 Workover & Completion Services

4.4 Production

4.5 Drilling Services

4.6 Subsea Services

4.7 Others

5. Global Oilfield Services Market by Application 2018 – 2024

5.1 Onshore

5.2 Offshore

6. Global Oilfield Services Market by Type 2018 – 2024

6.1 Equipment Rental

6.2 Field Operation

6.3 Analytical & Consulting Services

7. Global Oilfield Services Market by Regions 2018 – 2024

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Oilfield Services Market by Service

7.1.2 North America Oilfield Services Market by Application

7.1.3 North America Oilfield Services Market by Type

7.1.4 North America Oilfield Services Market by Country

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Oilfield Services Market by Service

7.2.2 Europe Oilfield Services Market by Application

7.2.3 Europe Oilfield Services Market by Type

7.2.4 Europe Oilfield Services Market by Country

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Services Market by Service

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Services Market by Application

7.3.3 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Services Market by Type

7.3.4 Asia-Pacific Oilfield Services Market by Country

7.4 RoW

7.4.1 RoW Oilfield Services Market by Service

7.4.2 RoW Oilfield Services Market by Application

7.4.3 RoW Oilfield Services Market by Type

7.4.4 RoW Oilfield Services Market by Sub-region

8. Companies Covered

8.1 Baker Hughes Inc.

8.2 Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

8.3 Archer Limited

8.4 Superior Energy Services, Inc.

8.5 Schlumberger Limited

8.6 C&J Energy Services, Inc.

8.7 Halliburton

8.8 Trican Well Service Ltd.

8.9 Cudd Energy Services

8.10 Weatherford International Inc.

