Bio Plasticizers Market Insights Segments Top Key Players Growth by Forecast to 2022

Bio Plasticizers Market:

Overview:

Global Bio Plasticizers Market was valued at USD 908 Million in 2016 and is likely to reach USD 1,900 million in 2022, expanding at CAGR of 10.02% between 2016 and 2022.

Global Bio Plasticizers Market is a molecule that improves the fluidity and plasticity of polymeric material namely, plastics, paint and adhesive. In order to achieve this, two different solutions are used, the internal plasticization and the external plasticization.

Global Bio Plasticizers Market have found vast application in various industries including, packaging materials, medical devices, consumer goods, wires & cables, building & construction & others. Among the non-petroleum-based plasticizers, bio-based plasticizers are the most promising materials for flexible PVC due to its environmental and renewable characteristics, but also its low toxicity and public acceptance. Citrate-based plasticizers and epoxidized soybean oil (ESO) are the most commonly used bio-based plasticizers.

Trending Insight:

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of plasticizers market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022 is well explained.

Key Players:

The Dow Chemical Company,

Bioamber Inc.,

Vertellus Specialties Inc.,

Danisco Us Inc.,

Solvay S.A.,

Polyone Corporation,

Emery Oleochemicals Llc,

Myriant Corporation,

Evonik Industries,

Matrica Spa,

Lanxess Ag.

