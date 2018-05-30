Mumbai,February 28, 2018

Press Release

Oils& Fats Pavilion at drink technology India (dti) 2018

 New technology pavilion ‘Oils and Fats‘ introduced

 The Oil Technologists’ Association of India (OTAI – West Zone) officially supports drink technology India to strengthen the segment

The leading annual trade fair for the beverage, dairy and liquid-food industry in India – drink technology India (dti) is introducing oils and fats pavilion this year in Mumbai, owing to the high growth projected in India for oilseeds, oils and fats and its derivatives. The pavilion will feature products and technologies pertaining to raw and auxiliary materials, production and processing, logistics, quality control and assurance, research, filling and packaging technology, deep frying and more.

drink technology India has garnered official support from the Oil Technologists’ Association of India (OTAI – West Zone)to strongly represent the oils and fats segment at the trade fair. The OTAI is a pioneer trade association in the field of Oils and allied products, which has been engaged in disseminating the latest relevant information on scientific and technical developments to its members.

Delighted with new association, Mr. Bhupinder Singh, CEO of Messe Muenchen India stated: “2018 edition of drink technology India in Mumbai will be very exciting with introduction of oils and fats pavilion. We are extremely delighted with our new partnership with OTAI and are confident to offer varied solutions and learning oppor-tunities to our attendees.”

Dr. Rajeev Churi, President of OTAI shared his enthusiasm on this occasion: “OTAI is extremely pleased to join synergies with drink technology India to bring light on oil and liquid food segment. Our collaboration will prove to be beneficial for the sector and we look forward to working closely with Messe Muenchen India on this initiative.”

drink technology India will take place in conjunction with india-pack and pacprocessin Mumbai from October 24 –26, 2018 at Bombay Exhibition Centre and will feature Oils & Fats Pavilion for the very first time. Additional information is available at www.drinktechnology-india.com

