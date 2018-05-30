Moving Day Inc. is a Colorado Springs based moving company that is celebrating 21 years of serving clients and providing the greatest move at the lowest cost possible. The team at Moving Day Inc. is dedicated to moving your family, or even your business safe and sound to your new location. Moving if one of the most stressful decisions a person can make. You shouldn’t spend your time drowning in moving boxes and bubble wrap.You can rest easy knowing that Moving Day Inc. offers a full range of services and will even do all of the heavy lifting for you.

“Moving Day inc. was a great selection for our moving needs. They were fast, friendly and respectful of our property. I would recommend this company to friends and family.” (Satisfied Moving Inc customer)

Moving Day Inc. offers a full range of services that includes residential moving, long distance moving,commercial moving, apartment moving, office moving, packing and of course, unpacking. People and businesses are moving to Colorado in record numbers – more than 200,000 people have moved to Colorado in 2013 and 2014 alone, with another 70,000 in 2017. With so many successful moves under their belt, Moving Day Inc. wants your business. This is an affordable, family-owned local moving company whose goal is to get you in your new place as fast as possible.

“Moving Day uses modern, clean vehicles and equipment that are critical for providing our customers with the best possible moving experience. The best part of all? We maintain and own all of the equipment which makes your move secure and safe in every way possible.”

If you want to make your move as painless and easy as possible then you will want to give Moving Day Inc. your business. Their dedicated and friendly team of professionals want to help you settle into your new location. To talk to someone at Moving Day Inc. about moving you to your new home or business, please call them at (719) 531-0250. To inquire about more of the services they offer, visit their website, www.movingday.net/ and see what they can do for you.