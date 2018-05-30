Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Professional Survey and In-depth Analysis Research Report Foresight

Market Overview:

Due to the increasing demand of frozen fruits and vegetables products, the market is growing at an incremental pace of development on the global stage.

The demand for healthy convenience food is increasing, globally. The frozen fruits and vegetables are convenient in use with no extra efforts required to clean and cut them as in fresh fruits and vegetables. The number of women and men working is on increase, so need for such convenience is the need of the day. The trend of making fruit smoothies, with frozen fruits it is easy to make smoothies which will increase the sales of frozen fruits in upcoming years. Countries where there is shortage of fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen and packed fruit and vegetables are preferred which is creating an opportunity for key players to penetrate the market.

Latest Industry Updates:

Sep 2015 B&G to buy General Mills’ Green Giant frozen foods business to expand its distribution network and enter the frozen foods market. Green Giant, with a portfolio of more than 160 products, is the second-biggest frozen foods brand by market share in the United States and the largest in Canada.

Oct 2016 Supermarket giant Coles has done agreement for sourcing an extra 6 million kilograms of Australian vegetables a year in a deal with food processor Simplot.

Oct 2017 Bonduelle, a France-based international vegetable supplier announced its annual financial results which shows the rise of sales rising sales especially after acquisition of U.S. based Ready Pac Foods.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are undergoing strategic moves of mergers and acquisitions to expand their business in frozen fruits and vegetables. Joint ventures are also one of the strategic moves. For instance; Agrokor and Ardo signed a Joint Venture agreement to enable Vinka to become a leading manufacturing plant of frozen fruits and vegetables in Eastern Europe. Product packaging and promotions are also among the focus areas of the manufacturers.

The key players profiled in global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market are Dole (U.S.), Ardo NV (Belgium), HJ Heinz (US), Simplot Australia PTY Ltd (Australia), General Mills (U.S.), Findus Sverige AB, (Sweden), Pinnacle Foods Corp. (US), and Bonduelle Group (France) among many others.

Market Segments:

The global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables market has been divided into type, form, application, and region.

On The Basis Of Type: Fruits, and Vegetables

On The Basis Of Form: Whole, Pureed, Dried, and Others

On The Basis Of Application: Fruit- Fruit juices & Smoothies, Breakfast Cereals, Salads & Desserts, Bakery Foods, Yoghurts, and Others

Vegetable- Pizza Toppings, Salads, RTE (Ready to Eat Foods), Noodles & Pastas, Soups, and Others

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Regional Analysis:

APAC is projected to witness maximum growth in the mango market followed by North America. Also, volume wise market size of APAC region will continue to be higher with 58% share. Increasing disposable incomes in India and China along with growing demand for frozen and processed products will drive the market growth of frozen fruits & vegetables. Europe is likely to witness maximum growth in the apricots market followed by APAC. Likewise, volume wise market size will continue to be higher under APAC region with major market share. With growing demand for apricots and processed products, the market of frozen fruits & vegetables is projected to boost in the coming years. Moreover, APAC will witness maximum growth in the frozen vegetables market followed by South America.