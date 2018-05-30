ElcomSoft Tool Extracts WhatsApp Business Data

Moscow, Russia – May 29, 2018 – ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. updates Elcomsoft Explorer for WhatsApp, the company’s all-in-one forensic tool for extracting, decrypting and analyzing users’ WhatsApp communication histories. The new release can now extract and decrypt information from WhatsApp Business for Android. Supporting physical acquisition from rooted Android handsets as well as stand-alone backups created by Android users in Google Drive, the tool offers full Android support for the Business app.

Physical extraction is possible for rooted Android devices. Cloud extraction requires authenticating into the user’s Google account with their login and password; two-factor authentication is supported for protected accounts. Cloud extraction is possible without registering as a new WhatsApp recipient or entering a WhatsApp phone number. With cloud extraction, experts can access Google Drive backups created by all versions of WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business. The tool provides automatic download and decryption for WhatsApp backups and comes with a built-in viewer.

“With more than 10 million installations, WhatsApp Business is clearly a popular tool among small business users”, says Vladimir Katalov, ElcomSoft CEO. “WhatsApp Business protection is different enough of protection methods employed by the original WhatsApp to require an update to our acquisition tool. With our tool, experts can now access Android users’ WhatsApp Business communication histories backed up in Google Drive or extract them directly from rooted Android devices.”

Extracting WhatsApp Business Data

Exclusively available to Android users, WhatsApp Business offer a number of features aimed at small business owners. The free Android app allows businesses interact with their customers by using a number of automation tools to quickly find and respond to messages. At this time, WhatsApp Business was downloaded from Google Play Store more than 10 million times.

Elcomsoft Explorer for WhatsApp 2.40 ( https://www.elcomsoft.com/exwa.html ) offers two acquisition methods for WhatsApp Business. The first method relies on root access in the phone being analyzed. With this method, the tool can extract a WhatsApp Business database from Android devices with installed root access. In addition to physical acquisition, Elcomsoft Explorer for WhatsApp supports cloud extraction of WhatsApp Business backups from Google Drive.

Elcomsoft Explorer for WhatsApp 2.40 supports the new authentication method implemented by WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business to protect Google Drive backups. The new authentication method would normally require entering the registered phone number prior to accessing Google Drive backups. Elcomsoft Explorer for WhatsApp 2.40 helps overcome this restriction, enabling access to WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business Google Drive backups without first entering the registered phone number.