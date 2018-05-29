The Stage is Set for HARMAN Live Arena

Are you an eligible candidate for the Lasik Surgery in Dubai?
HARMAN Live Arena:

It is three-day long musical treat is a part of the Palm Expo 2018 scheduled from May 31 to June 2, 2018 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon East, Mumbai.

Given below is the detailed artists line-up for the three days music fest:
• Thursday (May 31) – A. Sivamani, Kabir Café, Samira Koppikar, Midival Punditz, Taufiq Qureshi & his band (Mumbai Stamp)
• Friday (June 1) – V Selvaganesh & S. Swaminathan, Dipesh Varma, Ravi Chary Crossing, Adil Manuel Collective and A Band of Boys
• Saturday (June 2) – Giridhar Udupa & Friends, Coshish, Louis Banks & Gino Banks, Niladri Kumar, Ranjit Barot & Jonita Gandhi

