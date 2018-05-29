Self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) Market Industry Overview, Trends and Growth Opportunities Forecasted till 2027

Self-contained breathing apparatus market is a device that contains breathable compressed air used by the rescue workers and firefighters to protect their respiratory system from toxic gases, super heated atmospheres, and other hazards associated with an atmosphere that is Immediately Dangerous to Life and Health (IDLH). The primary function of the Self-contained breathing apparatus is to supply oxygen for normal breathing, Remove carbon dioxide produced by the body and Increase the supply during exertion. A self-contained breathing apparatus also are known as compressed air breathing apparatus. Self-contained breathing apparatus also designed for use under water and are called as Self-contained underwater breathing apparatus. Self-contained breathing apparatus contained three main components- a pressure regulator, high-pressure tank, and an inhalation connection connected and mounted to provide a small positive pressure inside the mask.

Every year 4,000 incidents have noted where firefighters suffered from smoke inhalation, so it is imperative to wear the Self-contained breathing apparatus to get protection from repeatedly exposing to IDLH atmospheres. Self-contained breathing apparatus are of two types- Open-Circuit SCBA and Closed-Circuit SCBA. Open-Circuit SCBA is filled with compressed air rather than pure oxygen that last for 30-60 minutes whereas, Closed-Circuit SCBA type filters, supplements and recirculates exhaled gas with carbon dioxide being chemically removed where a longer-duration supply of breathing gas is required. Wearers need the high level of training for the use of Self-contained breathing apparatus in harsh and demanding environments In South Australia both the Metropolitan Fire Service and the Country Fire Service refer to SCBA as “CABA” during training, and in the field, they refer to SCBA as simply BA or breathing apparatus. Which is expected to reflect positive growth in the Self-contained breathing apparatus market.

Self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) Market: Drivers and Restraints

The market for Self-contained breathing apparatus is primarily driven by the increase in demand of the SCBA in Fire Service. The increase in efforts of various manufacturers is working on the improvement and advancements of Self-contained breathing apparatus that can progressively use in areas being fumigated. Devices with features like light weight, reliability, improved and greater ease of use are also being manufactured by companies operating in this Self-contained breathing apparatus market to attract a larger customer base. This is expected to fuel adoption and subsequently revenue growth of the Self-contained breathing apparatus market. However, training required for their safe use and maintenance, limited service life and duration of air supply can restraint the growth of the Self-contained breathing apparatus market.

Self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) Market: Segmentation

The global market for Self-contained breathing apparatus is segmented on the basis of Type, Application, and Geography:

based on the Type, the Self-contained breathing apparatus market is segmented into the following:

Open-Circuit

Closed-Circuit

based on the Application, the Self-contained breathing apparatus market is segmented into the following:

Chemical Industry

Electronic Industry

Fire Protection Sector

Other Industries

Self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) Market: Overview

Self-contained breathing apparatus Market is expected to grow at healthy CAGR in forecast period as these Self-contained breathing apparatus contain disposable particle masks that are designed to protect the lungs from nuisance particles as well as certain fibrosis-producing dust, pneumoconiosis, and mists. Manufacturers are also using highly versatile technologies in Self-contained breathing apparatus which is improving the precision of the device, thereby fuelling the growth of the Self-contained breathing apparatus market.

Self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) Market: Region-wise Outlook

A geographic condition regarding for Self-contained breathing apparatus market, it has been segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market in terms of value currently and represent tremendous commitment under Self-contained breathing apparatus by Income era. Increasing number of developing techniques, equipment, and advanced Healthcare facilities are factors expected to boost the growth of the North America market followed by Europe over the forecast period. China, India are also relied upon to show high development rate Self-contained breathing apparatus market because of high spending on latest technologies along with encouraging of new medical devices that would propel the Self-contained breathing apparatus market growth.

Self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) Market: Key Market Participants

Major Key players in the Self-contained breathing apparatus market include MSA, Scott Safety, Honeywell International Inc, Cam Lock Ltd, Avon Protection Systems, Inc, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.