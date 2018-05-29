Sandalore Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2024

Sandalore (sandasweet) is a synthetic odorant in liquid form, which was first developed and trademarked in the 1970s by Givaudan, a Swiss manufacturer of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic ingredients. Since then, several generic versions outside of the Givaudan trademark have been developed and sold across the world. It has odor similar to that of sandalwood and is a powerful, diffusive, and extremely tenacious product. When used along with Ebanol and other sandalwood odorants, it acts as an effective substitute for sandalwood. It is most commonly used in perfumes to lend them rich, warm, and natural sandalwood character.

The most useful properties of Sandalore include solubility in alcohol, insolubility in water, and high boiling point and molecular weight. This helps Sandalore offer volume and substantivity to various products. This makes it a useful ingredient in emollients and skin-cleaning agents. In fact, the list of its applications includes anti-perspirants such as deodorants, creams and lotions, talcum powder, tablet and liquid soaps, shampoos, hair conditioners, bath and shower gels, liquid detergents, detergent powders, fabric softeners, pot pourri, and incense. Sandalore is added to these products in various quantities and the global Sandalore market can be segmented according to these quantities, the minimum being around 0.1%, an average 1% and a maximum of 10% usage in the products. The market can also be segmented by the end-user industries of personal care products, cosmetics and toiletries.

However, recent experiments have revealed other potential uses of Sandalore apart from perfumes, personal care products, and cosmetics. More specifically, in case of organ cultures prepared from human skin, it enhances epidermal wound healing. Sandalore also has a positive effect on cell migration and proliferation. These effects were unique to Sandalore and were not seen in case of natural sandalwood oil or other synthetic sandalwood odorants. These experiments lead to a possibility of the future use of Sandalore in the medical sector.

There exist no significant challenges or problems associated with Sandalore, except the occasional irritation to eyes, skin and respiratory system. This means that its economic outlook is highly good. Also, the ingredient has been present in the market for a long time and the market’s familiarity with its properties continues to help its growth. It is also important to note that newer applications of Sandalore are likely to be developed or discovered, which is likely to drive the global market for Sandalore in the next few years. However, in the near future, the global Sandalore market would be inextricably tied to perfumes, personal care products, and cosmetics industries.

These industries are expanding at an average annual rate of around 5%. This is an indicator of the growth that the market players can expect. The increasing disposable income of people in Asia Pacific and Latin American regions is especially driving the consumer products industry. This, in turn, is fueling the market for Sandalore in these regions. In other words, the Sandalore market will be driven by developing nations in the near future, rather than developed nations. As such, the global Sandalore market can also be segmented by regions which include North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

On the other hand, the supply-side market for Sandalore is more competitive. As the compound was developed nearly four decades ago, the market does not lack suppliers. In terms of the number of suppliers, Asia Pacific marginally leads the global market. However, suppliers are generally evenly spread across the world. Some of the well-known suppliers of Sandalore include A.C.S. International (Germany), Associate Allied Chemicals (India), Azelis (Europe), Berjé and Parchem (the U.S.), Indukern F&F (Spain), Lansdowne Chemicals (the U.K.), and Nanjing Kaimubo and Shanghai Jiulin Industrial Co., Ltd. (China).