Bleaching clay Market Global Top Industry Players Analysis to 2024

Bleaching Clay Market: Overview

Bleaching clay refers to a category of clay which has relatively high adsorption power for decolorizing and refining oils and fats. The primary source material for bleaching clay is montmorillonite which can also be referred as hydrated aluminium silicates, which imparts indispensable adsorption characteristics to bleaching clays. Since the early 19thcentury, natural bleaching clays have been used for the refining of edible oils and fats, however, the activation process further enhances its properties which includes its adsorptive, acid, catalytic and ion exchange capacities. Vegetable and Mineral oil contains a variegated range of impurities like carotenes, chlorophylls, coupled with other complex impurities such as soaps, oxidation products and metals.

Activated bleaching clay can effectively remove these impurities, and imparts improved appearance and flavours to these oils. The global bleaching clay competitive landscape also includes companies which are indulged in mining activities to ensure complete control over supply chain. The rising demand for edible and mineral oil has led these companies to increase their capacity in recent years.

The global bleaching clay market is expected to expand in proportion to demand for edible and mineral oil, and is anticipated to expand with a decent CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Bleaching Clay Market: Drivers and Restraints

The prime factor driving demand for bleaching clay is the increasing demand for refined vegetable oil, as bleaching clay plays an integral role in its manufacturing process. Moreover, advancement in optimizing the yield of oilseeds is expected to drive more production of variegated oil seeds, thus translating into more demand for bleaching clay for its refining purposes. Apart from this, demand for fully refined oils with ffa content of less than 0.1% is driving further demand for highly activated bleaching clays. Bleaching clay often finds application in industrial sector particularly in the production of Industrial triglycerides, linseed oil, castor oil, biodiesel, fatty acids, etc., many of which are an integral part of manufacturing of paints, vanishes, soaps, etc..

Due to rising living standards across the globe, demand for these products are bound to increase, thus fuelling more revenues in the global bleaching clay market. Apart from this, rising consumption of mineral oil due to its wide adoption in cosmetics, lubricants and grease, is also expected to further boost consumption of bleaching clay for mineral oil refining and processing.

