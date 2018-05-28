Recent Analysis on Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Research Report 2023

A latest report has been added to the wide database of Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market by Infinium Global Research. This report studies the Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market by application (dairy products, poultry, seafood & meat products, convenience food, fruits & vegetables) materials (ethylene vinyl alcohol, poly ethylene, and polyamide) machinery (tray-sealer machine, vacuum chamber machine, bag-in-box), atmosphere (nitrogen, oxygen, and carbon-dioxide) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market provides opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape, latest trends, and product offerings of the major companies in the Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market. According to the report the global modified atmospheric packaging market is projected to reach USD XX billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 4.2% to 4.7% from 2017 to 2023. The global modified atmospheric packaging market was worth USD 10.26 billion in 2015.

Increasing Consumer Awareness about Healthy Food Products and Improvements in Lifestyle are Likely to Stimulate Market Growth and Provide Opportunity for Major Players in the Emerging and Developing Economies

The report identified that the global modified atmospheric packaging market is driven by factors such as, rapidly rising demand for packaged food such as bread, fruits and vegetable, processed meat, fish, seafood and dairy products. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include mechanical damage during transportation and high capital expenditure required for the machinery and material used in modified atmospheric packaging. Controlling the cost and maintaining the machinery for production are some of the challenges for the major players to expand further during the forecast period.

Rising Income Level, Changing Lifestyle and Ready-to-Eat Foods in the Emerging Economies such as India and China are Likely to Drive the Market Growth at rapid Pace across the region

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.North America is the key consumer of modified atmospheric packaging in the global market. As of 2015, this region accounted for about 31% share in the global market. The dominance of North America is projected to continue over the forecast period due to rising awareness about food safety and implementation of food safety modernization act by the government in this region. Following North America, Asia pacific considered as prominent market for modified atmospheric packaging and anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR of XX % over the forecast period.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report segments the global modified atmospheric packaging market by application, by material, by machinery, by atmosphere and by region. Market segmentation based on application includes dairy products, bakery & confectionary, poultry, seafood & meat products; convenience food, fruits & vegetables and others. On the basis of material market is segmented into ethylene vinyl alcohol, poly ethylene, oriented polyethylene terephthalate, polyamide and others. Similarly, on the basis of machinery market segmented into tray-sealer machine, horizontal & vertical flow packaging machine, deep-drawing machine, vacuum chamber machine, bag-sealing machine, bag-in-box and others. On the basis of atmosphere market further segmented into nitrogen, oxygen, carbon-dioxide and others.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, CVP Systems, Inc., Dansensor A/S, Gulf Cryo, Multisorb Technologies, Praxair Technology, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, The Linde Group, Total Packaging Solutions, ULMA Packaging, Coop.

