Ready To Eat Baby Food Market 2017 Outlook by Players

Ready To Eat Baby Food Market: Introduction

Baby food is soft, liquid paste and easily consumed food other than breast milk made specifically for babies. It comes in multiple varieties and tastes for babies of different age groups starting from 3 months up to two years. A lot of care must be taken while preparing or manufacturing certain food for the babies as it can pose choking hazard to babies such as grapes, undercooked vegetables, and cereals. Liquid baby food consists of pureed vegetables and fruits, which is sometimes mixed with rice cereal and formula milk. When the child is born, doctor advice the mother to give breast milk only, for the first six months. But after six months breastfeeding is not enough for the baby as it requires additional nutrients for its growth such as iron.

Ready To Eat Baby Food Market: Dynamics

One of the significant factors towards the growth of ready to eat baby food is the busy lifestyle, growing number of working women and increasing disposable income among the people. With the consumers’ busy, work-oriented and hectic lifestyle, they have very less time to cook food. Therefore, they prefer ready to eat baby food products which fuel the growth of the market. Nowadays, due to advancement in technology people have become lazy and therefore don’t want to prepare food for their babies at their home as it needs lots of hard labor and time. This can be one of the major factor fueling the growth of ready to mix baby food market. Moreover, the inconvenience in buying fresh fruits and vegetables to cook and lower availability is another major factor driving market demand for ready to eat baby food market. However, there are major factors which are responsible for the downfall in baby food industries due to decline in birth rate and recent food scandals occurred in France. Moreover, many medical practitioners are advising parents to feed their children home-made foods rather than ready to eat food which can be a major restraint towards the growth of ready to eat baby food market.

Ready To Eat Baby Food Market: Segmentation

The ready to mix baby food can be segmented on the basis of product type, Flavour type, packaging type, origin type and age group. On the basis of product type, the ready to eat baby food market is segmented into dry meals, baby drinks, baby cereals, baby wet meals, baby finger foods, special energy formula and others. On the basis of flavor type, the ready to eat baby food market is classified into apple & cherry, wheat apple, Oats & honey, wheat cereal, Multigrain & fruits etc. On the basis of packaging type, the ready to eat baby food market is segmented into the jar, box, pouch, and cups. On the basis of product origin type, it can be segmented as organic and conventional. Organic baby food products are more preferred as compared to the conventional products. While, on the basis of age group segment, the ready to eat baby food market is classified into newborn (0-6 months), baby (6-12 months) and toddler (1-3 years).

Ready To Eat Baby Food Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of the regional outlook, ready to eat baby food market is segmented into five different regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are the major markets for ready to eat baby food products due to high disposable incomes and busy lifestyles of the people. The developing region Asia Pacific is expected to drive the market in the near future with the growing number of working women and hectic lifestyle. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to have the considerable growth over the forecast period.

Ready To Eat Baby Food Market: Key Player:

Some of the major players operating in ready to eat baby food market include Holle baby food, Gerber, HiPP Organic, Del Monte Foods, Kraft Heinz, BeechNut, Earth’s Best, Nestle, and ConAgra Foods.