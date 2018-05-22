Kriptomat exchange platform rolls out an exclusive beta test for all crypto enthusiasts

Kriptomat exchange now offers an exclusive access to users who want to test the beta version of the new platform and help in creating the most user-friendly platform in Europe.

Kriptomat exchange platform allows non-tech-savvy users and crypto beginners to enter the world of cryptocurrencies easier than ever before.

Users can purchase, sell and store cryptocurrencies in their local language, and use them to pay for things, which allows them to realize the full potential of the digital currency revolution. Kriptomat’s local support services—available in every country in the European Union—give customers the peace of mind that help is never far away.

“We love crypto and we believe that blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionize our lives. To realize the project, we brought aboard people with a strong background in security and enterprise infrastructure, and also in the corporate and legal fields to handle the regulatory requirements,” says Srdjan Mahmutovic, co-founder and CEO of Kriptomat.

Kriptomat caters to anyone interested in starting or growing their crypto portfolio, and anyone who wants to get cryptocurrencies and use them in real life, regardless of their previous knowledge or experience. To achieve this, the development team has placed an emphasis on user experience and simplicity.

“In short, our plan is to become the largest user-friendly cryptocurrency exchange in Europe that will, at the same time, close the gap between crypto and real life,” as Srdjan further explains.

The Kriptomat team’s other primary focus is the security of their clients’ digital assets. Physical and cyber security have both been high priorities during the platform’s development.

Starting from May 15, users are able to register for the access to Kriptomat’s beta test. Everyone who signs up will enter the waitlist and users that end up on top positions of the waitlist will get an early access, along with some great surprises.

For more information, please visit https://kriptomat.io/en/open-beta/ and join the community that’s changing the world of crypto trading.