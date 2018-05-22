Global Prenatal DNA Sequencing Market – Increasing Research Activities on Human Genomics to Boost Growth

The technology has enhanced the capability of identification, quantification and functional characterization of the components of the biological networks. Technologies including DNA sequencing provides a bridge between genotype and phenotype of man, model as well as other organisms.

Scope of the Report:

DNA sequencing is the process of determining the sequence of nucleotide bases (i.e. adenine, guanine, cytosine and thymine) in a particular DNA molecule. DNA sequencing techniques ranges from determination of nucleotide sequence of a small length of DNA to entire genome of an organism. The technique is performed by isolating DNA or RNA from archaea, bacteria, plants, animals or various other sources of genetic information. Data acquired is beneficial for various scientific fields, particularly in the field of biology, forensics, medicine and other areas of study. DNA sequencing is umbrella wide term including both Sangers and Non-Sangers method of sequencing. The technology has enhanced the capability of identification, quantification and functional characterization of the components of the biological networks. Technologies including DNA sequencing provide a bridge between genotype and phenotype of man, model as well as other organisms. Wealth generation of medically relevant information consists in a multitude of human diseases or phenotype is one of the major applications of DNA sequencing. Henceforth, DNA sequencing market is anticipated to form the basis of personalized medicine over the forecast period.

The vendors in the market are catering to the demand of DNA sequencing equipment in the clinical field on account for numerous clinical applications. Next Generation DNA Sequencing (NGDS) is in high demand owing to the novel platforms being developed by coupling with quantum mechanics, nanotechnology, bioinformatics and imaging.

The increasing trends of personalized genomics, oncology research activities, and growing demand for simple and fast clinical diagnosis is expected to spur the industry growth. Moreover, high throughput technology, government aided funding for research activities and various key players investing in DNA sequencing are few drivers boosting the global market. However, repeat sequencing, expensive machinery, requirement of professional expertise and ethical issues are few factors restraining the growth.

Market Segments:

The global DNA sequencing market has been segmented on the basis of application, end-user and techniques. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as forensics, diagnostics, research, personalized genomics, and treatment analysis. Based on end users, the market has been bifurcated as contract research organizations, academic institutions, pharmaceutical industries, hospitals, and diagnostic centers. On the basis of technology used, global DNA sequencing market has been divided as ion semiconductor sequencing, pyro-sequencing, SBS (sequencing by synthesis) technology, sequencing by ligation, single molecule real time sequencing (SMRT), chain termination sequencing, and nanopore sequencing.

By Regional Analysis:

North America region is predicted to dominate the global DNA sequencing market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific respectively. The oncology and biomarkers application segment in the region is expected to grow considerably. DNA sequencing is capable of recognizing a broad spectrum of genetic differences and adding to the generation of potent biomarkers in disease diagnostics and medicine. Moreover, time required for sequencing, length of protocol and declining cost of DNA sequencing are few factors making an prospect technology for biomarker discovery and thus are expected to fuel the market.

By Key Players:

Some of the key market players in the DNA sequencing market are Roche Holdings AG, Oxford Nanopore technologies, Pacific Biosciences, Eppendorf, Agilent Technologies Inc., Siemens AG Illumina, ThermoFisher Scientific, Genia Corporation and Perkin Elmer.

