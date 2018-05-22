Cardiac Medical Device Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2028
Alliance Tire Group (ATG) Awards Public Relations Mandate to i9 Communications

Pune, 22nd May, 2018 – Alliance Tire Group (ATG), a leading name in the Global Off-Highway Tire Business which owns three world-renowned brands – Alliance, Galaxy and Primexhas awarded its Public Relations & Media Relations mandate to i9 Communications, a Comniscient Group company which also includes Blue Lotus, Blue Bytes, and TRA Research.
Speaking on this partnershipBrijesh Menon, General Manager Marketing, ATG Group said,” i9’s wide-ranging client roster and the successful PR campaigns along with the passion of the team led us to partner with i9 Communications for PR & Media relations. Tires, though ubiquitous, are a less understood subject and we hope this association will help us in increasing our visibility and create awareness about the OTR segment globally.”
Speaking on the win, Munmun S Gentle, Account Director, i9 Communications, said, “We are happy to be joining hands with Alliance Tire Group (ATG) as they grow and build India’s Off-the-Road (OTR) market. We look forward to work with ATG as we stand to learn a lot from the multi-cultural thought leaders plus we get the opportunity to work with the world-renowned brands and promote them in India.”

