Raheja Universal honored at the prestigious ET Realty Convention

Mumbai, 21st May , 2018: Raheja Universal, one of Mumbai’s leading real estate conglomerates was honored and felicitated at the recently held ET Realty Convention in Mumbai. The felicitation ceremony honored Raheja Universal for their commendable work towards the development of the real estate sector and for being the front runner.

Other select few real estate developers of the city who were felicitated were, Hiranandani Group, Tata Housing, Rustomjee, Arihant Superstructures and Lodha. The convention bought to light the regulatory frameworks and trends that will reshape the real estate sector in 2018 and beyond.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Ashish Raheja, Managing Director, Raheja Universal said, “The quality of our construction and the priority to the customer are the essence of Raheja Universal. Our vision is to be a strategic, path breaking and specialized high value asset creator in the world of real estate. This felicitation is a testimony to the vision of Raheja Universal to be recognized as a thought leader in the real estate industry and by our customers for creating world class real estate assets.”

The convention also highlighted several initiatives undertaken by the central government with the government of the respective states to provide an impetus to the real estate sector.