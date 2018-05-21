Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Market is Expanding at a CAGR of 6.28% from 2014 to 2020

Preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) is the genetic profiling of embryos before they are implanted and can also be of oocytes before fertilization. It is an adjuvant technique to in vitro fertilization (IVF), used for the detection of genetic conditions or diseases prior to the embryo being implanted. PGD is utilized for the screening of a wide range of medical abnormalities such as inheritable diseases, Down’s syndrome, and traits of a number of other physiological abnormalities. In addition, the utilization of array comparative genomic hybridization (aCGH) as well as fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) techniques within PGD has enhanced the overall success rate and process efficiency of pregnancy via IVF.

As per the report, the delay in conception among women has raised the demand for PGD. In addition, the rising occurrence of genetic diseases prompts patients to undergo PGD cycles in order to have a disease-free offspring. Increasing lifestyle changes such as stress, pollution, and smoking have resulted in decreased fertility in females, thus propelling the demand for PGD and IVF. Various innovations for the prevention of cancer and developments within the genetics field have emerged as key growth opportunities in the market for PGD.

On the other hand, the limited insurance coverage for PGD and IVF has deterred patients from availing these techniques, hence inhibiting the development of the market. In addition, the social and economic factors associated with the usage of IVF will negatively impact the market.

On the basis of test type, the report segments the market into PGD for chromosomal aberrations, PGD for aneuploidy screening, PGD for single gene disorder, PGD for gender selection, PGD for X-linked diseases, and PGD for HLA typing. Amongst these, PGD for aneuploidy screening led the market in 2013 owing to the fact that aneuploidy can result in severe abnormalities.

In aneuploidy screening during prenatal testing, if the detection of chromosomal abnormality takes place in the fetus, the pregnancy gets terminated. However, this disadvantage is fixed by opting for preimplantation genetic diagnosis because genetic screening for aneuploidy takes place before the implantation of the embryo takes place and the pregnancy is conceived.

By geography, the global PGD market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World (RoW). Amongst these, Europe led the market for PGD in 2013 owing to the soaring count of IVF cycles and the rising awareness amongst patients within this region. On the other hand, North America is predicted to expand at the highest growth rate in the forecast horizon. In Latin America, Africa, and Asia Pacific, increasing restrictions on fetus gender detection and selection of X-linked diseases may hamper the development of the market.

According to the report, the major players operating in the market are Genesis Genetics, Illumina, Inc., Natera, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., and Reproductive Genetics Institute, among others.

