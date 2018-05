Dispersing Agents Market Share, Industry Size, Type, Demand, Suppliers and Forecasts 2025

Latest Research Report Dispersing Agents Market 2018|– Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2025 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchFuture.com

Regional Analysis

The dispersing agents market is segmented across five regions: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market and is expected to show a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of industries and urbanization is fuelling the growth of dispersing agents in the developing countries of Asia Pacific. Moreover, the presence of most populated economies such as India and China has augmented the building & construction and automotive sector, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. China, Japan, and India are the key consumers of dispersing agents in this region. North America is the third largest dispersing agents market. The developed end-user industries such as transportation, building & construction, and paint & coatings among others are contributing substantially to the market growth. Moreover, the Shale gas revolution in the region has surged the oil and gas activities, especially in the U.S. which is further adding to the demand for dispersing agents.

Europe is the second largest market after the Asia Pacific. The presence of major manufacturers, such as BASF SE, Clariant AG, and Arkema Group among others, is fuelling market growth. Moreover, the growing production and sale of automobiles coupled with growing investment in the construction sector are also positively impacting the market growth. The major countries attributing to this growth are Germany, France, Italy, and the U.K.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the global dispersing agents market are BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Air Products & Chemicals Inc (U.S.), Altana AG (Germany), Arkema Group (France), Emerald Performance Materials Llc (U.S.), Meadwestvaco Corporation (U.S.), The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), Croda International Plc (U.K), and Gruppo Chimico Dalton Spa (Italy) among others.

Synopsis of Dispersing Agents Market

Dispersants are also known as dispersing agents or plasticizers. They are non-surface active polymers used for the prevention of clumping and to help in separation of particles. These agents consist of surfactants, which act as chemical compounds and reduces surface tension, in turn, preventing the coagulation or settling of particles. Dispersants help in maintaining uniformity in mixtures, which makes them suitable for the use as additives in paints, medicines, and gasoline. Dispersing agents with weight 5000 to 30000g/mol are termed as high molecular dispersants whereas dispersing agents with weight ranging from 1000 to 2000g/mol are known as low molecular dispersants. High molecular dispersing agents are considered to be more effective than the low molecular dispersing agents. The growing demand from the end use industries is a major factor driving the growth of the global dispersing agents market. Some of the key end-user industries using dispersing agents are building and construction, paints & coatings, pulp & paper, oil & gas, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and detergents among others. The growing development of manufacturing units and industries in the developing regions are expected to boost the market during the forecast years. The global dispersing agents market is expected to expand at an encouraging CAGR during the forecast years. However, the volatility in the cost of raw materials and lack of research and development activities in the industry is anticipated to be the major restraining factor for market growth.

Regional Analysis of Global Dispersing Agents Market

APAC is expected to lead the market with the largest market share and fastest growing market. The region has witnessed growth in building & construction activities along with various supportive policies and regulations which encourages real-estate development in the countries of China, India and Indonesia. This has fueled the growth of the Dispersing Agents market. Also, due to rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income in the APAC countries, there is seen an increase in the aesthetic values in construction, which leads to the demand for such doors in the interiors of the construction both in commercial and residential spaces.

Segmental Analysis

The global dispersing agents market is segmented into type and end-user industry. On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into suspension, solution, colloid, powder, and others. On the basis of the end-user industry, the global dispersing agent market is further bifurcated into building & construction, paints & coatings, pulp & paper, detergent, oil & gas, agriculture industry, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Geographical Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

